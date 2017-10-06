This week in sports: E-sports grapples with rapid growth

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) fight during the third period at the United Center. Chicago won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

It ain’t your grandpa’s Nintendo: As esports become increasingly popular, the high-tech tournaments are grappling with some age-old problems: match-fixing and doping.

Penguins hope to glide toward a three-peat: The National Hockey League kicked off a new season this week, with the Pittsburgh Penguins hoping for a rare three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions. Of course, they lost their first two games – including a Thursday night 10-1 drubbing at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks – so they’ll need to waddle those losses off first.

Extreme sports across the pond, over a river: Travis Pastrana performed a backflip motorcycle jump over a 75-foot gap between two barges floating on the river Thames in London on Thursday.

Click here for more of the week’s best sports photography

And finally, sports business expert Rick Horrow sat down with Christina Alejandre, vice president of esports at Turner Sports, to discuss the growing video game competition space. Watch the video here: