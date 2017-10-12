FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
This week in sports: Stunning upset for U.S. men’s soccer
October 12, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in 7 days

This week in sports: Stunning upset for U.S. men’s soccer

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

United States' Christian Pulisic and Trinidad's Kevan George and Shahdon Winchester in action. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Fox brushes off World Cup woes: The surprise failure of the United States men’s soccer team to qualify for next year’s World Cup will not affect Fox Sports’ plans to televise the tournament, according to the network, which shelled out $200 million for the rights.

NFL to host anthem talks: The NFL players’ union Executive Director DeMaurice Smith will attend meetings next week with team owners to discuss player protests during the national anthem. Speaking of which, Trump upped his war of words over NFL players’ silent protests against racial injustice, saying the league shouldn’t receive tax breaks. Reuters examined whether Trump can follow through on this threat.

Serena back on the court?: Serena Williams, formerly the world’s top women’s tennis player, to defend her Australian Open title next year, tournament director Craig Tiley said. Williams, who gave birth to a daughter September 1, would have just three months to get ready.

