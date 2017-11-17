The week in sports: Italy in shock after World Cup dream deferred

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Italy vs Sweden - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 13, 2017 Italy players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Italy whiffs World Cup bid: Italians, who consider a spot in the World Cup finals a virtual birthright, slumped into collective despair after the national team failed to win a place among soccer’s elite for the first time in 60 years. Click here for a list of the countries that did make the cut.

Elliott serving suspension: Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott withdrew his appeal of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Elliott’s agents said the decision was made “from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape” and a “desire for closure in this matter.”

Celtics hit a streak: The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 14 games on Thursday, after toppling the Warriors 92-88.

