The week in sports: Olympic athletes brush off North Korea threat

An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is illuminated during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Mettle for medals: Recent North Korean missile tests may have rattled world leaders, but Olympic athletes bound for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this upcoming February say they’re not concerned with growing regional tensions.

Marshawn Lynch has accepted your friend request: Facebook has shelled out millions of dollars to air a reality television series about the NFL’s most quotable star, running back Marshawn Lynch. “No Script,” which will begin streaming this month, will include eight 10-to-15-minute episodes featuring Lynch, who currently plays for the Oakland Raiders.

Jinx: Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has the longest winning streak in more than a century, after a nail-biter of a matchup against the Kansas City Royals Thursday that brought them their 22nd consecutive win.

And finally, sports business expert Rick Horrow this week sat down with Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to travel in space, to talk about how she learned discipline through sports: