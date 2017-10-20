FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
This week in sports: The Dodgers clinch World Series berth
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Keeping Score
October 20, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 4 days ago

This week in sports: The Dodgers clinch World Series berth

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez (14) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

California dreamin’: The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League Championship title this week, officially punching their ticket to the Major League Baseball World Series. They will face either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees – a fate decided tonight or tomorrow.

Trump won’t take kneeling sitting down: President Donald Trump this week continued his crusade against NFL players kneeling during the anthem to protest racism. Trump launched a petition asking for “a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem,” after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell  rejected the president’s calls to punish players who kneel during the traditional pre-game performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Snapping up an Olympics deal: Snapchat, a social media platform known for its blink-and-you-miss-it posts and loyal Millennial base, signed a deal this week to present Winter Olympics content from the Pyeongchang games. Snapchat will carry curated stories drawing on content sent by users and also “Publisher Stories.”

And finally, sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow got a behind-the-scenes look at the new Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium and spoke to team President and CEO Rich McKay, among others. Watch the videos here:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.