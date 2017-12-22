This week in sports: Saying goodbye to a legend

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

Sportscaster Dick Enberg is honored with the lifetime achievement award prior to a game with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., August 20, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

A round up of the week in sports news:

Oh my, goodbye: Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg died this week at the age of 82, ESPN reported. Enberg, whose career spanned five decades, was known for his “Oh My!” declaration as he called sporting events.

Ruffled feathers: The NFL fined the Seattle Seahawks $100,000 this week for failing to follow concussion protocol during a game last month against the Arizona Cardinals. The fine represents the maximum punishment for a first-time offense.

Stoppage time: Major League Soccer decided to delay until next year its decision on whether to add Cincinnati, Detroit or Sacramento as its next expansion club. The league granted Nashville the other expansion team spot this week.

