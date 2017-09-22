The week in sports: Baseball’s record-breaking season

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) celebrates with team mates after a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

‘Steroid Era’ runs out of juice: Major League Baseball set a record for home runs in a single season this week, after Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon hit the 5,694th for the year on Tuesday. The previous record was set in 2000 during what has been dubbed the “Steroid Era.”

Start your engines: Formula One is working on a microphone that can be attached to a car’s exhaust system to make the sport louder and more “visceral” for television viewers.

Hernandez family sues: The family of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder and committed suicide in prison, is filing suit against the team and the NFL this week after a study said he showed signs of severe CTE. “It was the most severe case they had ever seen,” said Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez.

