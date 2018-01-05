This week in sports: Looking ahead to 2018

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

This week, sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow offered up his predictions for the upcoming year in sports. Here are a few of his insights:

PyeongChang 2018 will dominate the early part of the year: From serious geopolitical tension to record-breaking ice dancers to multiple medal Alpine Skiing threat Mikaela Shiffrin, this year’s Winter Games are poised to pack high drama.

Digital properties take center stage: Major sports are likely to start turning more to digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Amazon to enhance their fan bases, with Formula One leading the pack as the fastest-growing sports brand across social media last year.

Another blockbuster year for eSports? With an estimated 250 million players, electronic gaming’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down in 2018. Boasting a roughly $1 billion market, eSports is capitalizing on its mainly young online fanbase could expand even more in 2018.

