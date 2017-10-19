FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Werner quarterly profit boosted by improving freight market
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 19, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 days ago

Werner quarterly profit boosted by improving freight market

Eric M. Johnson

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN.O) reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, driven by a “meaningfully better” freight environment than in the year-ago period, but fell a penny short of analyst expectations and also missed on revenue.

The catastrophic hurricanes that hit Florida and Texas in August and September resulted in short-term costs for the company but also boosted freight rates due to tighter capacity.

The company said it expects freight metrics to continue improving in the future, as “we have increasing confidence that contractual rates will strengthen over the next few quarters.”

The Omaha, Nebraska-based trucking company posted third-quarter net income of $22.5 million, or 31 cents per share, up from $18.9 million, or 26 cents per share a year earlier. Wall Street analysts on average expected earnings per share of 32 cents.

Werner also missed expectations on revenue, which rose to $528.6 million from $508.7 million a year ago. Analysts on average expected revenue of $532.7 million.

Werner said driver recruiting is becoming more challenging, citing fierce competition for a declining pool of driver training school graduates and a historically low national unemployment rate, among other factors.

The industry faces a shortage of roughly 864,000 truckers in the next decade, according to the American Trucking Associations lobby group.

Werner also said a new mandate that will force U.S. trucking companies to electronically log employee hours beginning on Dec. 18 will tighten supply on the market, driving up rates.

Paper logs, now in wide use, allow truckers to fudge the books, inflate their hours on the road and boost the bottom line.

Werner noted that freight metrics have improved, adding: “We have increasing confidence that contractual rates will strengthen over the next few quarters, particularly noting the improving freight market conditions and the expected tightening of supply when the electronic hours of service mandate for the trucking industry becomes effective on December 18, 2017.”

Major truck outfits like Werner, Schneider National Inc (SNDR.N) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc (CVTI.O) have used electronic logs for years, and back the rule, but the mandate could sap productivity by 3 percent to much as 15 percent, according to industry estimates.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.