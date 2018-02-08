FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 1:58 AM / 2 days ago

Shares of Wynn Macau jump six percent after Steve Wynn quits CEO role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Wynn Macau (1128.HK) rose 6 percent on Thursday as trade resumed following the resignation of its founder Steve Wynn in the wake of allegations that he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

    Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), the parent company of Wynn Macau, said it has appointed Matt Maddox, its president since 2013, as chief executive. Maddox, who has been with Wynn Resorts since it was founded in 2002, is seen as a firm hand and is widely viewed as a favored protege of Wynn. [L4N1PX2KG]

    Steve Wynn has denied the accusations.

    Reporting by Farah MasterEditing by Edwina Gibbs

