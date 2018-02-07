FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

XL Group attracts interest from insurers including Allianz: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bermuda-based insurer XL Group Ltd (XL.N) is attracting interest from rivals, including Germany’s Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Allianz is looking at XL as a potential target to grow its casualty coverage business in the United States, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2nRW2v9

    Interest from insurers in potentially acquiring XL are preliminary and may not lead to a takeover, according to Bloomberg.

    XL Group and Allianz were not immediately available for comments.

    Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
