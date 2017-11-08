YNAP third-quarter sales up 17.7 percent lifted by UK and Europe sales

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) (YNAP.MI) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 17.7 percent in the third quarter of the year, lifted by sales in Britain and in Europe.

FILE PHOTO - Branding is seen on a disposable cup during a tour of online clothing retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter's Tech Hub premises in White City in London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revenue in the months between July and September was 481.8 million euros ($558 million), just below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 483 million euros.

The group said it processed 6.8 million orders in the first nine months of the year, up from 5.9 million in the same period in 2016, while average order value was broadly unchanged at 330 euros despite unfavorable exchange rates.

($1 = 0.8629 euros)