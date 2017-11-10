FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
November 10, 2017 / 6:53 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Pfizer exits China joint venture for generic drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Friday it has sold its 49 percent stake to exit a joint venture it had set up with China’s Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals (600267.SS) in 2012 to develop and market generic drugs.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The U.S. drugmaker said it sold its stake in the venture, Hisun-Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, to Sapphire I Holdings Ltd. (on.pfizer.com/2yQmeyC)

The venture will change its name, but retain the rights to manufacture and sell all the drugs being marketed or developed in China, Pfizer and Hisun Pharma said in a joint statement.

Pfizer’s shares were marginally lower in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

