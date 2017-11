JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabweans took to the streets of the Yeoville and Hillbrow districts of the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday to celebrate news of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Around 3 million Zimbabweans have emigrated from their home country to South Africa in search of work following Zimbabwe’s economic collapse.