2 months ago
South Africa suspends Zimbabwe chicken imports after bird flu outbreak
June 8, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa suspends Zimbabwe chicken imports after bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa said on Thursday it was suspending all trade in birds and chicken products from neighboring Zimbabwe after it reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a commercial poultry farm.

"We have heightened inspections of all consignments, including all private and public vehicles at all our ports of entry, especially in and out of Zimbabwe," South Africa's department of agriculture said in a statement.  

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Jason Neely

