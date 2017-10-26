FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE Corp 9-month profit rises 36.6 percent, in line with forecast
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 9:47 AM / a day ago

ZTE Corp 9-month profit rises 36.6 percent, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK) said on Thursday nine-month net profit rose 36.6 percent to 3.9 billion yuan ($588.14 million), in line with its own forecast, boosted by higher revenue and sale of a stake in its smartphone unit..

Revenue rose 7 percent to 76 billion yuan due to growth in its carriers’ network and consumer business, the telecommunications equipment and systems company said in a stock exchange filing.

The results were in line with a preliminary profit figure ZTE flagged last week.

Jefferies analyst Edison Lee said that implied ZTE’s third- quarter revenue dropped 5 percent, though its full- year profit forecast was in line with expectations.

ZTE said in the same filing it expects 2017 net profit to be between 4.3 billion yuan and 4.8 billion yuan, from a loss of 2.36 billion yuan last year, on higher revenue and a one-off factor.

ZTE posted a loss for 2016 after it settled a sanctions case with U.S. regulators for violating U.S. export restrictions to Iran and North Korea, by paying a penalty of $892 million.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.