2 months ago
June 13, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 2 months ago

Options on Afghanistan to be presented to Trump 'very soon' -Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that he would present options on Afghanistan to President Donald Trump "very soon," saying the strategy would take a regional approach rather than looking at the war-torn country in isolation.

"We are taking a regional approach to this. ... We will take that forward to the president for a decision very soon," Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee.

Reuters reported in late April that Trump's administration was carrying out a review of Afghanistan and conversations were revolving around sending between 3,000 and 5,000 U.S. and coalition troops to Afghanistan. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone; Editing by Peter Cooney)

