US regulator unveils new restrictions on weed killer dicamba
#Basic Materials
October 13, 2017 / 3:04 PM / in 8 days

US regulator unveils new restrictions on weed killer dicamba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled new restrictions on Friday on the use of the weed killer dicamba, which has caused widespread crop damage in the Midwest for the past two years.

The EPA, in a statement, said that only certified pesticide applicators, or people under their supervision, will be allowed to spray dicamba, which is manufactured by Monsanto and BASF in its newest form, onto crops during the 2018 growing season.

The EPA also said it is reducing the maximum wind speed and the hours during each day when dicamba may be sprayed and will require farmers to keep records proving they’re complying with instructions on the pesticide’s label. (Reporting By Emily Flitter)

