FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Airlines risk fines, losing access to U.S. for failure to follow new security rules
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 29, 2017 / 10:34 PM / a month ago

Airlines risk fines, losing access to U.S. for failure to follow new security rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Airlines that do not comply with a U.S. directive for enhanced security measures on inbound international flights risk fines, losing access to U.S. airspace and having their certificates to operate flights to the country revoked, a high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official said on Thursday.

The official confirmed that the mandate will not be funded by the U.S. government and pushed back on an industry complaint that the process to create new regulations had not been coordinated closely enough with airlines, calling the charge "just not accurate." (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.