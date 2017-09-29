Storm-battered Antigua asks U.S. to settle 12-year old WTO bill

GENEVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Antigua and Barbuda asked the United States on Friday to settle a decade-old trade dispute to help the Caribbean country pay the $250 million cost of recovery from Hurricane Irma, which “completely decimated” the island of Barbuda.

“There would be no better time than now for the United States to settle this long-running issue which mars an otherwise friendly relationship between our two countries that has existed for generations,” Antiguan ambassador Ronald Sanders told the World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body.

The WTO backed Antigua in 2005 in a dispute with the United States over online gambling rights and authorised it to impose trade sanctions, but it has sought a settlement. Antigua’s trade losses amounted to over $200 million, Sanders said.