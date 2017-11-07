FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-Macri says Argentina's economy to grow more than 3 pct this year
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 7, 2017 / 11:17 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE-Macri says Argentina's economy to grow more than 3 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy will grow “a little more than 3 percent” in 2017, President Mauricio Macri said in an interview on Tuesday, acknowledging his government will likely have to make payments on debt linked to the country’s economic performance.

Macri said Argentina would definitely go to the World Trade Organization if the U.S. Commerce Department maintains duties on Argentine biodiesel. He said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was working for an agreement with the U.S. private sector but admitted “we didn’t find it.” (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Caroline Stauffer in Buenos Aires; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.