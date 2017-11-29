FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. arms sales jump 25 pct in FY 2017
November 29, 2017 / 8:26 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. arms sales jump 25 pct in FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which implements foreign arms sales, on Wednesday announced sales of $41.93 billion for fiscal 2017, a 25 percent rise from a year earlier.

The agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Defense, said sales included $32.02 billion funded by partner nations through the Foreign Military Sales system and $6.04 billion funded by the State Department's Foreign Military Financing. (bit.ly/2AfrSd7) (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

