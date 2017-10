NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell $40 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, which will be highest weekly supply of this government debt maturity since the $45 billion auctioned on Aug. 8.

In the “when-issued” market, traders expected the latest one-month issue to sell at an interest rate of 1.015 percent, matching the level sold at the prior auction last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)