NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders, including fund managers and foreign central banks, bought a record share of $12 billion of 30-year government bonds offered by the Treasury Department on Thursday, Treasury data showed.

Their purchases, in percentage terms, at the latest 30-year bond auction made up 71.49 percent, resulting in a yield of 2.867 percent, the highest yield at a 30-year auction since October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)