U.S. awards indirect bidders most 5-year notes since Dec

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday allotted fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders their biggest share at five-year government note auction in seven months, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders received 69.76 percent of the latest five-year Treasury note issue, below the record high amount of 71.41 percent set in the five-year auction in December. They were awarded 65.21 percent at the prior five-year note sale in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)