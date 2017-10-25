FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 5:25 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. 5-year note sold at highest yield since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion of five-year government notes at a yield of 2.058 percent, the highest yield for this debt maturity at an auction since April 2011 when it was 2.124 percent, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year notes offered came in at 2.44, the lowest in six months. This measure on overall auction demand was 2.52 at the previous five-year auction in September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
