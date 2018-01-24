FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 6:11 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. sells 5-year notes at highest yield since 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion of five-year government notes at a yield of 2.434 percent, which was the highest yield at an auction of this debt maturity since April 2010, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year Treasuries offered was 2.48, the strongest reading since September. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.36 at the previous five-year note sale held in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

