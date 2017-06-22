CORRECTED-Investors scoop up U.S. 30-year TIPS supply

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to highest since October 2011 not highest in a year)

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $5 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to robust investor demand, resulting in a yield of 0.880 percent, lower than what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS offered was 2.83, which was the highest since October 2011. The ratio was 2.25 at the prior 30-year TIPS auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)