FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-Investors scoop up U.S. 30-year TIPS supply
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Investors scoop up U.S. 30-year TIPS supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to highest since October 2011 not highest in a year)

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $5 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to robust investor demand, resulting in a yield of 0.880 percent, lower than what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS offered was 2.83, which was the highest since October 2011. The ratio was 2.25 at the prior 30-year TIPS auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.