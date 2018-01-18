FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS supply fetches strongest bid since 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday sold $13 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to the strongest demand since 2014 at a yield of 0.548 percent, which was the highest yield in two years, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS issue offered was 2.69, which was the highest reading since May 2014. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.43 at the previous 10-year TIPS sale in November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
