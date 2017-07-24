U.S. sells T-bills at highest interest rates since October 2008

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold three-month and six-month bills at the highest interest rates since October 2008 amid worries about a delay in debt payments if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling before the government runs out of cash.

The Treasury auctioned $39 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 1.180 percent and $33 billion of six-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.130 percent.

On Oct. 20, 2008, the Treasury sold three-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.250 percent. A week later, it sold six-month bills at an interest rate of 1.400 percent.