Powerful U.S. auto union caucus nominates regional director for president

DETROIT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - An influential caucus at the United Auto Workers on Thursday nominated a regional director as its candidate for union president at a time when the organization has been struggling to unionize auto plants and faces an expanding federal probe into alleged misuse of funds at training centers funded by Detroit’s automakers.

Named for a former UAW president, the Reuther Caucus nominated Gary Jones, director of the union’s region 5 covering 17 Western and Southwestern states, to a four-year term. For the last seven decades, the candidate nominated by the caucus has gone on to win election. The UAW will hold a leadership election in June. (Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)