3 days ago
Fed solicits input on plan to reduce bank boards' regulatory responsibilities
August 3, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 3 days ago

Fed solicits input on plan to reduce bank boards' regulatory responsibilities

Pete Schroeder

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it was seeking public comment on a proposal that would reduce the role bank boards play in the day-to-day regulatory obligations of their institutions.

The U.S. central bank is proposing a series of changes in how it monitors banks, with an eye towards ensuring senior management at banks handles the bulk of regular regulatory issues, rather than the board of directors. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

