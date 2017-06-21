FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
US could ease Volcker Rule, exempt smaller banks -Fed official
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 21, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

US could ease Volcker Rule, exempt smaller banks -Fed official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.

The Volcker Rule is meant to prevent banks from using customer deposits to make risky bets but implementing the rule has proven complicated, industry and regulators agree.

"We look forward to working with the other four Volcker Rule agencies to find ways to improve the regulation," Powell said in prepared testimony to Congress he is due to deliver on Thursday.

The Fed is just one of several leading bank regulators that must agree to any reform of the Volcker Rule.

On Thursday, Powell will join several other regulators at a hearing to discuss how President Donald Trump's administration might reform banking rules. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.