FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Yellen says Fed to give banks more info on stress tests -letter
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 16, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 2 months ago

Yellen says Fed to give banks more info on stress tests -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including extra information on the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said in a letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer, chairman of the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.

Yellen also said the Federal Reserve will give banks specific examples from past years' problems with banks' capital planning practices, she said in a letter dated June 16, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Yellen said the Federal Reserve would commit to publishing instructions for the stress tests at the same time as the supervisory scenarios, by February 15. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.