Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will likely see improved commercial loan performance when it reports fourth-quarter results in January, Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said at an investor presentation Tuesday.

Sloan said he sees the residential mortgage business slowing in the fourth quarter, however. Wells Fargo is the third largest U.S. bank by assets and the leading U.S. mortgage lender. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)