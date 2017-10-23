FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel
October 23, 2017

U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday made a preliminary finding imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia were being dumped and set preliminary antidumping duties on the products.

The department set antidumping duties ranging from 54.36 percent to 70.05 percent on biodiesel from Argentina, and 50.71 percent on all biodiesel from Indonesia, it said in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement that the government of Argentina has asked for negotiations to suspend the antidumping and related countervailing duty investigations of biodiesel imports, and that the department is working on possible suspension agreements. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

