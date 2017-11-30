FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA sets 2018 biofuels requirements at 19.29 bln gallons
November 30, 2017 / 3:17 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

EPA sets 2018 biofuels requirements at 19.29 bln gallons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it will require fuel companies to blend 19.29 billion gallons of renewable fuels into the nation’s fuel supply in 2018, up slightly from the 19.28 billion gallons required for 2017.

That will include 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels like corn-based ethanol, in line with 2017, and 4.29 billion gallons of so-called advanced biofuels, up from 4.28 billion in 2017.

For 2019, the EPA set a target for biodiesel at 2.1 billion gallons, unchanged from 2018.

