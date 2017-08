NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. Treasury futures slipped on Sunday as after-hour trading began in advance of the U.S. Treasury Department's auctions of $24 billion in three-year notes and $20 billion in benchmark 10-year debt on Monday.

At 6:16 p.m. (2216 GMT), 10-year Treasury futures for September delivery were down 3/23 in price at 126-10/32. (Reporting by Richard Leong#)