Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall -CFTC

June 30 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 302,098 contracts on June 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 345,172 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 212,115 210,728 Short 354,073 323,595 Net -141,958 -112,867 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 469,556 487,224 Short 641,282 623,985 Net -171,726 -136,761 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 835,371 898,935 Short 533,273 553,763 Net 302,098 345,172 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 186,192 183,458 Short 131,610 121,827 Net 54,582 61,631 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 65,880 38,145 Short 140,836 141,690 Net -74,956 -103,545 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 763,805 751,379 Short 2,424,512 2,418,865 Net -1,660,707 -1,667,486 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 212,081 279,223 Short 377,971 335,412 Net -165,890 -56,189 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)