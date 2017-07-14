Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall -CFTC

July 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 257,027 contracts on July 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 262,962 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 182,001 179,819 Short 438,814 437,006 Net -256,813 -257,187 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 353,310 403,416 Short 628,904 622,709 Net -275,594 -219,293 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 822,734 824,954 Short 565,707 561,992 Net 257,027 262,962 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 190,123 184,378 Short 139,691 117,357 Net 50,432 67,021 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 74,586 80,930 Short 130,526 145,115 Net -55,940 -64,185 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 790,835 809,961 Short 2,452,952 2,440,796 Net -1,662,117 -1,630,835 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 183,956 191,926 Short 362,885 370,799 Net -178,929 -178,873 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)