Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs hit 3-month low -CFTC

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a three-month low earlier this week in advance of the government's July payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 210,880 contracts on Aug. 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the least amount of net longs in 10-year T-note futures since 179,870 on May 2. A week earlier, speculators held 280,684 net long positions in 10-year T-notes. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 183,770 191,134 Short 380,256 436,640 Net -196,486 -245,506 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 370,127 341,044 Short 611,828 635,432 Net -241,701 -294,388 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 850,606 873,702 Short 639,726 593,018 Net 210,880 280,684 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 196,109 191,262 Short 147,299 134,894 Net 48,810 56,368 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 81,695 77,531 Short 136,224 135,765 Net -54,529 -58,234 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 1,001,820 936,106 Short 2,536,111 2,445,828 Net -1,534,291 -1,509,722 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Aug 2017 Prior week week Long 21,759 183,101 Short 306,904 383,612 Net -285,145 -200,511 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)