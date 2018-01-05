Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes fall -CFTC

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level since March, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 75,840 contracts on Jan. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 83,666 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. They were the most net shorts since 100,354 on March 21, 2017. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 410,668 405,190 Short 648,593 596,619 Net -237,925 -191,429 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 556,440 522,908 Short 995,662 947,223 Net -439,222 -424,315 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 660,245 636,113 Short 736,085 719,779 Net -75,840 -83,666 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 193,768 188,382 Short 110,008 103,631 Net 83,760 84,751 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 57,863 51,436 Short 164,070 162,746 Net -106,207 -111,310 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 896,163 953,334 Short 3,523,820 3,391,889 Net -2,627,657 -2,438,555 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 129,886 141,549 Short 222,400 201,681 Net -92,514 -60,132 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)