Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall -CFTC

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week as the benchmark 10-year yield was heading for three straight weeks of increases, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 89,259 contracts on Jan. 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. Last week, speculators held 196,853 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 413,792 414,419 Short 704,434 682,041 Net -290,642 -267,622 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 562,812 598,720 Short 1,049,072 1,042,485 Net -486,260 -443,765 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 650,652 561,307 Short 739,911 758,160 Net -89,259 -196,853 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 193,344 184,034 Short 126,243 117,297 Net 67,101 66,737 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 54,978 64,293 Short 178,893 171,080 Net -123,915 -106,787 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 787,709 991,778 Short 3,459,896 3,533,032 Net -2,672,187 -2,541,254 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Jan 2018 Prior week week Long 163,640 115,417 Short 172,969 187,992 Net -9,329 -72,575 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)