Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 1-year peak -CFTC

March 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in more than a year earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 362,150 contracts on March 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 342,889 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculative net shorts in five-year T-notes grew to a record high at 489,630 on Tuesday, while speculative net shorts in two-year T-notes fell to 92,794, the lowest level in nearly nine months. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 293,440 314,522 Short 386,234 419,469 Net -92,794 -104,947 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 533,226 510,479 Short 1,022,856 962,356 Net -489,630 -451,877 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 586,134 542,104 Short 948,284 884,993 Net -362,150 -342,889 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 172,222 166,546 Short 157,936 139,062 Net 14,286 27,484 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 48,012 52,516 Short 218,422 211,068 Net -170,410 -158,552 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 993,698 961,675 Short 4,841,267 4,876,025 Net -3,847,569 -3,914,350 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 315,953 316,431 Short 274,406 302,022 Net 41,547 14,409 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)