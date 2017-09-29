UPDATE 1-Speculators bet on higher U.S. rates, yields after Yellen -CFTC

(Recasts with details on latest data) Sept 29 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bets on higher U.S. bond yields and short-term rates earlier this week following remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. On Tuesday, Yellen said the U.S. central bank needs to raise rates gradually despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation, which has remained below the Fed's 2-percent goal. The bond market sold off this week on Yellen's remarks and concerns about the threat of a bigger federal deficit stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan. On Thursday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reached an 11-week high at 2.359 percent, while the two-year yield hit a near nine-year peak at 1.499 percent, Reuters data showed. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 256,626 contracts on Tuesday, fewer than the 270,120 net longs a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data,. Speculative net shorts in two-year Treasury futures almost doubled to 182,897 contracts on Tuesday, which were the most net shorts since Aug. 1. Speculators' net bearish or short bets on Eurodollar futures grew to 1.694 million contracts on Tuesday, the highest level since June 18, but their net shorts in federal funds futures shrank to 141,278 contracts, the fewest since June 15. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 281,175 262,220 Short 464,072 361,607 Net -182,897 -99,387 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 425,387 450,808 Short 653,661 661,671 Net -228,274 -210,863 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 893,344 925,297 Short 636,718 655,177 Net 256,626 270,120 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 183,498 178,726 Short 130,588 120,603 Net 52,910 58,123 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 54,836 57,786 Short 153,564 145,625 Net -98,728 -87,839 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 877,915 970,521 Short 2,572,191 2,417,034 Net -1,694,276 -1,446,513 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 81,312 63,370 Short 222,590 235,934 Net -141,278 -172,564 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Tom Brown)