TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise on stronger-than-forecast CPI

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Thursday with the 10-year yield touching a three-week peak following data that showed a faster-than-forecast 0.4 percent increase in domestic consumer prices in August.

At 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reached 2.225 percent shortly after the release of the August consumer price index before retreating to 2.195 percent, which was unchanged from late Wednesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)