TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year T-notes rise after UK exit poll

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury futures rose on Thursday in after-hour trading after an exit poll showed the ruling Conservative Party would fail to secure a parliamentary majority in Britain's election.

This stoked concerns about the path of the U.K. government to negotiate its exit from the European Union, spurring safe-haven bids for U.S. government bonds. At 6:07 p.m. (2207 GMT), the price on the 10-year Treasury note contract for September delivery was 126-18/32, up 4/32 from Thursday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)