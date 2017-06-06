FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as nervous investors stoke safe-haven bids
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 6, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as nervous investors stoke safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors piled into low-risk bonds on worries about a trio of events on Thursday: Britain's general election, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former FBI director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel.

Longer-dated yields decreased to their lowest levels since Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win last November with the benchmark 10-year yield last at 2.140 percent, which was down 4 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.