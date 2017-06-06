TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as nervous investors stoke safe-haven bids

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors piled into low-risk bonds on worries about a trio of events on Thursday: Britain's general election, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former FBI director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel.

Longer-dated yields decreased to their lowest levels since Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win last November with the benchmark 10-year yield last at 2.140 percent, which was down 4 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)