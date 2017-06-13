TREASURIES-Yields stabilize after hitting highs on eve of Fed decision

* Prices for services rose 0.3 percent last month * 3-, 2-year yields briefly hit roughly one-month highs * Traders await Fed statement Wednesday * Treasury sells $12 billion in 30-year bonds to strong demand (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields briefly hit multi-week highs on Tuesday after new data showed rising U.S. services prices, but the market was barely changed after a strong 30-year debt auction ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates. The Labor Department said prices for services rose 0.3 percent in May, driven by a 1.1 percent surge in the index for final demand trade services, which measures changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers. U.S. three-year Treasury yields hit 1.511 percent, their highest since May 16, while two-year yields touched their highest in a month of 1.367 percent. Yields eased from their session highs and were last roughly unchanged from their levels as of late Monday, with three- and two-year yields last at 1.503 percent and 1.363 percent, respectively. Traders likely viewed more costly services as a harbinger of stronger May consumer price index data, which is set for release on Wednesday, said John Herrmann, director of interest rates strategy at MUFG Securities in New York. That potential inflation pickup would follow recent readings showing inflation moving away from the Fed's 2 percent goal. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year. Herrmann of MUFG also said yields were pressured a bit higher given the risk that the Fed could provide more detail on its plans to shrink its bond portfolio. Short-dated Treasuries in particular are considered most vulnerable to Fed rate increases. "The markets have to build in a little bit of risk that the Fed may say something about tapering tomorrow," he said. The U.S. Treasury sold $12 billion of 30-year government bonds at a yield of 2.870 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this debt maturity since October, Treasury data showed. U.S. 30-year yields were last at 2.863 percent, compared to 2.868 percent late Monday. Long-dated yields earlier hit 2.886 percent, their highest since June 1. "The bond auction coming in fairly well today probably helped anchor prices," said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets. "But tomorrow is the big day, so we’re just kind of moving back to unchanged." Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.209 percent, compared to 2.213 percent late Monday. June 13 Tuesday 3:17PM New York / 1917 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 153-31/32 0 10YR TNotes SEP7 126-92/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9925 1.0088 0.003 Six-month bills 1.1075 1.1292 0.000 Two-year note 99-200/256 1.3633 0.004 Three-year note 99-252/256 1.5053 0.003 Five-year note 99-218/256 1.7813 0.003 Seven-year note 99-220/256 2.0217 0.000 10-year note 101-120/256 2.2092 -0.004 30-year bond 102-180/256 2.8648 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 2.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 2.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 3.75 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)