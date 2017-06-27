TREASURIES-Yields rise with European debt after upbeat Draghi comments

* ECB's Draghi takes upbeat view on economy * Fed's Yellen to speak on Tuesday * Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest since 2007 * Treasury to sell $34 bln in five-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, in sympathy with European government debt weakness, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi fueled expectations that the ECB is closer to announcing a reduction of stimulus. Draghi indicated that the central bank might tweak its stimulus so that it does not become more accommodative as the economy recovers. “He surprised the market with that upbeat stance,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global in New York. “The European government bond market didn’t take it very well.” Treasury yields rose in line with European bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 13/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent, up from 2.14 percent late on Monday. The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten, with the gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds dropping to a low of 92.70 basis points. That was the flattest level since late 2007. The difference between yields on two-year and 10-year notes declined to 76.80 basis points, its lowest level since Sept. 2. The yield curve has flattened in the past month as Federal Reserve officials including New York Fed President William Dudley indicated that further monetary policy tightening was likely. That has led short- and intermediate-dated debt, which is more sensitive to interest rate changes, to underperform, while concerns about tepid growth and falling inflation have supported long bonds. Longer-dated debt has also rallied as investors reach for higher yields. Fund managers “are really defensive and believe that yields could really ratchet lower, and they’re putting money into duration,” said di Galoma. Fed chair Janet Yellen is due to speak later on Tuesday. San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday that central banks in the United States and other advanced economies would find themselves stuck with slow growth over the long term unless fiscal authorities do something decisive to turn things around. The Treasury will sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday as part of $88 billion in sales of new coupon-bearing supply this week. The government sold $26 billion in two-year notes to strong demand on Monday. It will sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn) )